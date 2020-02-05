HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 4,578 students to its honors list for the fall 2019 semester.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the president’s list, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade-point average. Students on the dean’s list have earned a 3.20-3.49 grade-point average, and honor roll students have earned a 3.00-3.19 grade-point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a C.
Area students named to the honors list are:
East Feliciana Parish
Clinton: (president’s list) Jazmine N. Bishop, Addison A. Castello, Alice R. Delee, William S. Demoss, Gabriel N. Doan, William Douglas, Catherine E. Dunlap, Emery F. Gardner, Lindsey R. Hooge, Cydney C. Hooper, Mason B. McKnight, Kayla McNabb, Leigh A. Moore, Paris R. Moore, Allie A. Newstrom, Sara E. Powell
(dean’s list) Dylan Elkins, Elizabeth A. Kent, Madison E. McHugh, Rachel P. Melancon, Carly R. Woodard
Ethel: (president’s list) Kourtlin Bradford, Callie M. Howell,
Brooke N. Parent, Brent A. Siebert, Luke C. Tynes
(dean’s list) Macie C. Howell, Alex Jackson, Skylar E. Shaw, Jessee Yantis
(honor roll) Makayla D. Barton, Katherine Overland
Jackson: (president’s list) Gabrielle L. Adams, Haley E. Courtney, James T. Leggett, Zachary P. Payne
(dean’s list) Brennan R. Booth, Emily C. Hodges, Paula R. Sims
Norwood: (president’s list) Hannah E. Guilbeau, Clara D. Lofstrom, Makendall F. Stanford
Slaughter: (president’s list) Case A. Corban, Ariel N. Jessup, Grant A. Richardson, Abigail M. Robertson, Dylan C. Sarrazin, Heather M. Sarrazin, Rebecca L. Shields, Trey Townsel, Lonica R. Wallace
(dean’s list) Margaret A. Bishop, Brice M. Guidry, Ronda R. Richardson
West Feliciana Parish
Saint Francisville: (president’s list) Jacob J. Burke, Riley Charlet, Keyana C. Cummings, Tara Freeze, Clifton L. Hall, Bronwen Hunt, Katherene R. Leblanc, Matthew Manchester, Maggie A. Ritchie
(dean’s list) Jasmine M. Brooks
Wakefield: (president’s list) Honesty N. Mitchell