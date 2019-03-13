In Taylor Garrett's science class at West Feliciana Middle School, Gracyn Kleinpeter and Madzy Leak explore the lithospheric plates of Earth's crust and upper mantle using zSpace technology that incorporates elements of virtual and augmented reality.
In Taylor Garrett's science class at West Feliciana Middle School, Gracyn Kleinpeter and Madzy Leak explore the lithospheric plates of Earth's crust and upper mantle using zSpace technology that incorporates elements of virtual and augmented reality.
In Kristin Patton's keyboarding class, West Feliciana Middle School students Katherine Ralph, Emily Shelly, Brooke Williams and Gracie Walters use the Flipgrid video platform to discuss how technology affects their friendships.
In Margaret Anne Pruitt's social studies class, Braylon Parker, Tucker Navarre, Delvin Whitaker and Michael Fudge collaborate on an essay about Reconstruction of the document-based question type found in AP history exams.
West Feliciana Middle School students Gabby Orcino, Edward Garig and Cody Bryant explore plate tectonics using zSpace technology, which allows 3D study and interaction.