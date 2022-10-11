On Sept. 30, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointment of Lauren D. Field, of St. Francisville, to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District.
Field is the former executive director of the St. Francisville Area Foundation. She was nominated by the users in the district furnishing the water supply for municipal use.
The mission of the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
The board develops, promotes, and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has jurisdictional authority.