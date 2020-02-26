Jackson Elementary grades one.jpg

Jackson Elementary School first graders on the principal's honor roll are, from left, Daniel Brumfield, Rodrionna Sims, Trenton Hills and Ayden Thomas.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Earning recognition on the Jackson Elementary School principal’s honor roll for having the highest first-semester grade-point average are first graders Daniel Brumfield, Trenton Hills, Rodrionna Sims and Ayden Thomas.

Tags

View comments