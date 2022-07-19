A facility being built on La. 68 in Jackson will soon help fill a void for homeless and neglected animals in East Feliciana Parish.
A new nonprofit along with state and local entities worked together to secure funding and space to build the Humane Society of the Feliciana on a stretch of highway near Dixon Correctional Center.
Stakeholders with the East Feliciana Police Jury, the District Attorney’s office, the economic development agency and volunteers with the Humane Society met July 7 for groundbreaking ceremonies and to discuss the plans for the seven-acre facility.
Two West Feliciana Animal Society volunteers, Mary Reese and Peggy Lucky, were active in improving animal lives in the neighboring parish so they were inspired to bring a similar organization to East Feliciana. They got the ball rolling by forming a nonprofit organization that they both direct. Next, they shopped the idea to local officials for funding streams.
Louis Kent and Richard Oliveaux, with the East Feliciana Police Jury, helped circle in the parish economic development body and the man that the directors said was responsible for securing the land and “all the beautiful property” that will be home for the shelter facility.
Mitch Harrell, chairman of the East Feliciana Economic Development Committee, said grant funding is at the base of the project. “The state actually owned this land, and we were able to secure it with the help of our representative and some of the other people in the parish,” he said. “We were leasing this land for the Jackson airport and there was extra land that we weren’t going to use, and it just worked out.”
Harrell said he was approached by Oliveaux he and the committee started talking to all the state representatives and economic development together on putting the land to good use as animal shelter. “We got all the paperwork drawn up, the lease drawn up, everything is nice and legal and proper,” he said. “And this is where we are!”
Reese explains that the Humane Society is in the first year of a five-year plan. The first year will see the development of a cat facility, a dog facility and a barn. The full plan will have room for boarding, and short-term space for dogs, cats and horses.
“We will have a groomer and we hope in our fifth year that we will have an emergency vet on property to provide medical services from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. every morning,” she said. “So, you won't have to go to Baton Rouge and you won't have to go to Natchez. You can come right here to your backyard.”
For more information on the Humane Society including ways to donate and volunteer, visit www.humanesocietyofthefelicianas.org.