Opening arguments are expected to begin Wednesday morning in Clinton in the trial of accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe.
Sharpe, 38, is standing trial in East Feliciana Parish on second-degree murder in the July 2017 shooting death of Thomas Bass, first-degree murder in the fatal October 2017 shooting of Brad DeFranceschi and attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 wounding of Buck Hornsby.
Sharpe also faces a second-degree murder charge in East Baton Rouge Parish in the slaying of former BREC Commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr. That trial has been delayed until June 2020.
A significant factor the jurors in East Feliciana are expected to weigh is whether Sharpe, who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, was mentally able to distinguish right from wrong when he allegedly committed the string of killings.
Following his arrest, Sharpe told investigators he shot his victims to fill hunting "tags" issued to him by the government, according to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office.
The ruling deeming Sharpe fit for trial came after prosecutors in East Feliciana said they wouldn't seek the death penalty against him. He instead faces a potential life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Defense lawyer Tommy Damico may also push to move the case outside of the parish amid worries the heavily publicized killings might influence the jurors.
The shootings happened within a 25-mile radius of Clinton and put the Bluff Creek area on edge for several weeks.
"It was quite the talk of the town," Damico told potential jurors. "For me to believe you haven't heard about this is surprising."
District Judge William G. Carmichael has yet to rule on Damico's motion to change venues.
Sharpe had lived in Clinton for several years and worked as a plumber in the area. Officials have said he appeared to have had little to no prior relationship to any of the victims he's accused of shooting while driving past their yards.
Bass, 62, was killed outside his La. 960 residence; DeFranceschi, 48, was slain outside his home on the Avondale Scout Reservation on La. 63; and Hornsby was wounded outside his residence close to La. 63. He was shot a week before Breeden was killed.
Breeden, 66, was fatally shot while working in his front yard on Pride-Port Hudson Road. Sharpe's trial in East Baton Rouge was pushed back until June of next year.
Breeden's son, Buzz, said outside of the East Feliciana courthouse Tuesday that he is glad Sharpe's trial is moving along.
"It's going to be a long couple of days and I'm sure an emotional couple of days," Breeden said. "I'm looking for a positive outcome."