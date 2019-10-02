Thursday
Menu: Beef macaroni with tomato sauce, mixed vegetables, green garden salad with salad dressing, whole-wheat bread, peach crisp
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Chicken salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, spinach salad with ranch dressing, orange, banana pudding
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, winter blend vegetables, candied sweet potatoes, white bread, marshmallow snack cake
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana.
Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Beef tips with brown rice, spinach Romaine salad with ranch dressing, green beans with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, carrot raisin salad, steamed spinach, cornbread, margarine, grape juice
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Oct. 10
Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, orange, snickerdoodle bar
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.