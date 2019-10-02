Thursday

Menu: Beef macaroni with tomato sauce, mixed vegetables, green garden salad with salad dressing, whole-wheat bread, peach crisp

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Chicken salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, spinach salad with ranch dressing, orange, banana pudding

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, winter blend vegetables, candied sweet potatoes, white bread, marshmallow snack cake

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana.

Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Beef tips with brown rice, spinach Romaine salad with ranch dressing, green beans with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, carrot raisin salad, steamed spinach, cornbread, margarine, grape juice

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Oct. 10

Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, orange, snickerdoodle bar

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

