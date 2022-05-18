Slaughter Community Charter School students and Slaughter Elementary School students recently competed in a multiplication challenge.
Students worked to see who could write out their 1-12 multiplication tables.
Five sponsors contributed $100 each to provide prize money for the students.
The overall finisher received $100. Makaylee Johnson, of Slaughter Community Charter, was the winner, setting a school record of 2:08.78.
The fastest time at Slaughter Elementary was clocked by Josh Martin in 2:29.
The purpose of this competition is to create an increased interest in all students knowing their math facts, prerequisites to excelling in algebra and beyond, Slaughter Community Charter math teacher Mitch Axsom said.
Slaughter Community Charter School results:
First place: Makaylee Johnson won $100 with a time of 2:08.78, eighth grade, teacher McKinsey Shaffer
Second place: Aubrie Jefferson won $20 with a time of 2:28.56, eighth grade, Shaffer
Third place: Kidarius Miller won $20 with a time of 2:30.19, eighth grade, Shaffer
Fourth: Zaylee Feierabend won $20 with a time of, 2:38.34, seventh grade, Shaffer
Fifth: Skyler Woodruff won $20 with a time of 2:45.535, 12th grade, teacher Mitch Axsom
Sixth: Katelyn Chacon won $20 with a time of 3:02.925, 12th grade, Axsom
Seventh: Johnny Rayburn won $20 with a time of 3:04.682, ninth grade, teacher Benton Foster
Eighth: Kaden Oakley won $10 with a time of 3:11.547, eighth grade, Shaffer
Ninth: Nathan Holton won $10 with a time of 3:18.599, 12th grade, Axsom
10th: Payden Fletcher won $10 with a time of 3:23.331, seventh grade, teacher Amy DeLee
11th-Deontae Harris won $10 with a time of 3:25.575, 12th, Axsom
12th: Aaliyah Sims, won $10 with a time of 3:27, seventh grade, Shaffer
13th: Erica Varisco won $10 with a time of 3:29.38, ninth, Foster
14th: Zavier Perry won $10 with a time of 3:31, seventh, Shaffer
15th: Zyriana Robertson won $10 with a time of 3:36.839, ninth, Foster
16th: Kaylee Fletcher won $10 with a time of 3:44.073, 10th, teacher Elizabeth Box
Slaughter Elementary School Overall Results Multiplication Challenge
First: Josh Martin won $20 with a time of 2:29, sixth, teacher Taylor Corban
Second: Logan Marchand won $20 with a time of 2:34, sixth, Corban
Third: Maddie Easley won $20 with a time of, 2:50, sixth, Corban
Fourth: Mariah Celestin won $20 with a time of 3:13, sixth, Corban
Fifth: Walker Brown won $20 with a time of 3:26, sixth, Corban
Sixth: Randy Henderson won $10 with a time of 3:28, sixth, Corban
Seventh: Neveah Whetstone won $10 with a time of, 3:57, sixth, Corban
Eighth: Alaina Whetstone won $10 with a time of 4:32, sixth, Corban
Ninth: Kaden Fletcher won $10 with a time of 5:02, sixth, Corban
10th: Brody Davis won $10 with a time of 5:04, sixth, Corban
11th: Isabella Millican won $10 with a time of 5:09, sixth, Corban
12th: Lenaria Emery won $10 with a time of 5:26, sixth, Corban
13th: Abigail Alford won $10 with a time of 5:33, sixth, Taylor Corban
14th: Garrett Nelson won $10 with a time of, 5:45, fourth, Theresa Jackson
15th: Nakiya Brown won $10 with a time of 6:06, sixth, Corban