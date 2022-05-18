image001.jpg

Makaylee Johnson, of Slaughter Community Charter School, won a contest writing the multiplication tables, setting a school record of 2:08.78.

 Provided photo

Slaughter Community Charter School students and Slaughter Elementary School students recently competed in a multiplication challenge.

Students worked to see who could write out their 1-12 multiplication tables.

Five sponsors contributed $100 each to provide prize money for the students.

The overall finisher received $100. Makaylee Johnson, of Slaughter Community Charter, was the winner, setting a school record of 2:08.78.

The fastest time at Slaughter Elementary was clocked by Josh Martin in 2:29.

The purpose of this competition is to create an increased interest in all students knowing their math facts, prerequisites to excelling in algebra and beyond, Slaughter Community Charter math teacher Mitch Axsom said.

Slaughter Community Charter School results:

First place: Makaylee Johnson won $100 with a time of 2:08.78, eighth grade, teacher McKinsey Shaffer

Second place: Aubrie Jefferson won $20 with a time of 2:28.56, eighth grade, Shaffer

Third place: Kidarius Miller won $20 with a time of 2:30.19, eighth grade, Shaffer

Fourth: Zaylee Feierabend won $20 with a time of, 2:38.34, seventh grade, Shaffer

Fifth: Skyler Woodruff won $20 with a time of 2:45.535, 12th grade, teacher Mitch Axsom

Sixth: Katelyn Chacon won $20 with a time of 3:02.925, 12th grade, Axsom

Seventh: Johnny Rayburn won $20 with a time of 3:04.682, ninth grade, teacher Benton Foster

Eighth: Kaden Oakley won $10 with a time of 3:11.547, eighth grade,  Shaffer

Ninth: Nathan Holton won $10 with a time of 3:18.599, 12th grade, Axsom

10th: Payden Fletcher won $10 with a time of 3:23.331, seventh grade, teacher Amy DeLee

11th-Deontae Harris won $10 with a time of 3:25.575, 12th, Axsom

12th: Aaliyah Sims, won $10 with a time of 3:27, seventh grade, Shaffer

13th: Erica Varisco won $10 with a time of 3:29.38, ninth, Foster

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

14th: Zavier Perry won $10 with a time of 3:31, seventh, Shaffer

15th: Zyriana Robertson won $10 with a time of 3:36.839, ninth, Foster

16th: Kaylee Fletcher won $10 with a time of 3:44.073, 10th, teacher Elizabeth Box

Slaughter Elementary School Overall Results Multiplication Challenge

First: Josh Martin won $20 with a time of  2:29, sixth, teacher Taylor Corban

Second: Logan Marchand won $20  with a time of 2:34, sixth, Corban

Third: Maddie Easley won $20 with a time of, 2:50, sixth, Corban

Fourth: Mariah Celestin won $20 with a time of 3:13, sixth, Corban

Fifth: Walker Brown won $20 with a time of 3:26, sixth, Corban

Sixth: Randy Henderson won $10 with a time of 3:28, sixth, Corban

Seventh: Neveah Whetstone won $10 with a time of, 3:57, sixth, Corban

Eighth: Alaina Whetstone won $10 with a time of 4:32, sixth, Corban

Ninth: Kaden Fletcher won $10 with a time of 5:02, sixth, Corban

10th: Brody Davis won $10 with a time of 5:04, sixth, Corban

11th: Isabella Millican won $10 with a time of 5:09, sixth, Corban

12th: Lenaria Emery won $10 with a time of 5:26, sixth, Corban

13th: Abigail Alford won $10 with a time of 5:33, sixth, Taylor Corban

14th: Garrett Nelson won $10 with a time of, 5:45, fourth, Theresa Jackson

15th: Nakiya Brown won $10 with a time of 6:06, sixth, Corban