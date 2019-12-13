An East Feliciana Parish jury has found Ryan Sharpe guilty of first degree murder after prosecutors convinced jurors he wasn't insane when he gunned down a 48-year-old man who was trimming weeds in his yard — one of four shootings, three of them fatal, he's accused of across two parishes.

The ruling came Friday afternoon following the weeklong trial in Clinton against Sharpe, 38, who told authorities following his October 2017 arrest that the government ordered him to commit the killings.

He was charged with the first-degree murder in the October 2017 shooting death of Brad DeFranceschi. The second-degree murder charge against Sharpe in the July 2017 shooting death of Thomas Bass and attempted first-degree murder charge in the September 2017 wounding of Buck Hornsby remain pending.

Sharpe also faces a second-degree murder charge in East Baton Rouge Parish in the September 2017 shooting death of former BREC Commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr.

The shootings happened within a seven-mile radius of Sharpe's home and put the Bluff Creek area on edge for weeks in the summer and fall of 2017. Many of the men were doing yard work when they were shot in broad daylight.

Sharpe's defense lawyer argued that his client doesn't remember shooting the men. He said Sharpe suffered from a major mental disorder.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, which put the burden on the defense to prove to the jury that Sharpe was unable to tell right from wrong.

But prosecutors argued that Sharpe had planned to turn himself over to authorities and enter that plea to duck criminal responsibility.

Psychiatrists who assessed Sharpe, and ultimately deemed him fit for trial, testified this week that they had serious doubts that he has a mental disorder or issues with his memory.

Sharpe's trial in East Baton Rouge for Breeden's killing is set to start next year.

He faces a mandatory life sentence in East Feliciana Parish after prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty.

