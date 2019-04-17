A Rivalry Ends?
On April 9 and in a doubleheader April 12, Silliman and Central Private renewed their yearslong sports rivalry in a three-game baseball series that signals the end of an era.
Since the school’s opening in 1967, the Rebels of Central Private have won 12 state baseball championships. Silliman in its current form was opened in 1966. Silliman’s last two state baseball championships came in 2015 and 2016. Incidentally, the 2016 season was the last time Central Private beat Silliman in baseball.
Over the 50 years of existence for both schools, there has been an intense rivalry that covered all sports, as both schools previously played against each other in the Louisiana Independent School Association and later joined the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools. In June, Central Private made the leap and was approved for membership into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, signifying what could, for all intents and purposes, be the last meeting of these two rivals separated by 27 miles and the East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes line.
Game one April 9 would see the Rebels snap the losing streak en route to a 7-5 victory. The Wildcats led early but the Rebels rallied for four runs in the fifth inning. The Wildcats were outhit by the Rebels 9-2 and had to generate runs through walks to gain an early lead.
The April 12 doubleheader saw the Rebels secure the series with a 12-2 victory in game one. Though they lost the series, the Wildcats pulled it together to win the game three (7-4) to claim the last regular season victory in the storied and long history of competition between the schools. The two may meet again in the MAIS playoffs later this month. If not, two teams and two schools will move in different directions.
The Wildcats will close out the regular season on the road against Wilkinson County Christian Academy on April 19-20.
Spring swing
It’s that time again. The Spring Swing to support West Feliciana High School athletics is slated April 28 at the Bluffs on Thompson Creek. Opportunities to get involved include being a hole sponsor for $100, pulling together a four-man teams for $400, becoming a corporate sponsor (gets you a team, hole sponsorship, and signage at the club house) for $500 or donate for silent auction items. A $25 “mulligan package” is available that includes two mulligans, one red tee blast and one fungo hit. All proceeds from the tournament will directly impact all boys and girls sports.
Prizes will be awarded to first through third place teams, closest to the hole, longest drive and many more. A pastalaya dinner and silent auction will be held between flights that begin at 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact Shelley Genere at genres@wfpsb.org or at (225) 635-4561 with any questions.
Saints girls and boys place second at BRPT Relays
The West Feliciana boys and girls had another strong finish at the Baton Rouge Physical Therapy Relays at St. Amant High School on April 11.
Individual winners for the girls were Kennedy London (100-meter and 100-meter hurdles), Mathilde Fox-Smith (800-meter), Kelly Goff (3200-meter) and the 4x800-meter relay team of Kelly Goff, Emma Temple, Samantha Ponzo and Mathilde Fox-Smith.
Individual winners for the boys were Kam Jackson (100m and 200-meter), Wyatt Barbe (3200-meter) and Aiden Holland (pole vault). Jackson avenged an earlier loss this season at 200-meter to Sean Burrell and the last competition between these two at the high school level.
The Saints boys and girls competed in the District 6-3A meet April 17, and West Feliciana will host the Region III 3-A meet April 24.