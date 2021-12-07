The Silliman Lady Wildcats softball team recently capped off a successful 2021 season as the 5A Mississippi state runner-ups following a hard-fought tournament campaign in which they took eventual State Champions Brookhaven Academy to the absolute limit.
While it may be heartbreaking to come just short of a state championship, there is simply nothing to regret about this campaign for the Lady Wildcats, particularly the individual season performances of MAIS All-Stars Camryn Sibley and Alainna Weaver. Sibley, the team’s star pitcher, and Weaver, a true hitting machine, were the two biggest stars of the team’s tournament run. However, others like Sara Pace and Ashton Siebert were equally impressive in their contributions with both clocking in for a plethora of big hits and a couple of home runs in the tournament.
Another name that warrants mention is sophomore infielder Shelby Morris, who led the team in batting average, runs scored and hits this season. She was selected to the 5A All-MAIS Team alongside seniors Sibley and Weaver.
In regards to the season as a whole, head coach Trae Weaver said he was “extremely proud of the Lady Wildcats and what they accomplished.” He also credited his assistant coaches Turk Tynes, Wendell Reeves and Callie Venable for “their commitment and dedication to making this season a huge success.”
The biggest takeaway from the outcome of the state tournament and really the entire 2021 Lady Wildcats softball season is the unbridled love and support shown from the community to this group of young women, something that supersedes any trophies or individual accolades. With that kind of support surrounding them, it is only a matter of time before we see the Lady Wildcats back at the mountaintop.