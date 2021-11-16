Lunch returns to Council on Aging
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has re-opened and is serving lunch Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. to seniors age 60 plus. Call (225) 683-9862 before noon the day before you plan to attend lunch.
Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Free transportation also is provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.
Band offers free program at Hemingbough
Empowered will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Hemingbough in St. Francisville. It is celebrating its new radio single “I’ll Meet You There (Daddy’s Song)." The concert and free filming start at 7 p.m.
Need to talk with FEMA?
Disaster survivors doing work on their homes after Hurricane Ida can visit Pat’s Home Center. 9933 Plank Road, Clinton, to talk with FEMA mitigation staff about their damage and how to best repair their homes.
Mitigation staff are available to give advice about rebuilding and how to protect your home against future disaster-related damage. They also have information on selecting contractors, flood insurance and roof repair.
FEMA mitigation staff will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 20.
Clinton Market Days
The Clinton Community Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the East Feliciana Courthouse Square. Shop for handmade items, baked goods, food, plants and more. A vintage car show will be on Lawyer's Row. For information call (225) 405-8286.
Pick up fun at the library
The Audubon Regional Library is offering grab and go crafts for children at all three branches.
Clinton
Pipe Cleaner Corn Cob Grab and Go, Nov. 15-20
Turkey Clothespin Grab and Go, Nov. 22-30
Coloring and activity pages, Nov. 1-30
Jackson
Turkey Craft Grab and Go, Nov. 15-30
Coloring and activity pages, Nov. 1-30
St. Helena
Thankful Turkeys Grab and Go, Nov. 15-30
Thanksgiving placement and activity sheets, Nov. 1-30
Needle art group to meet at library
The West Feliciana Parish library is relaunching Needles, Hooks, and Books for adults at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Anyone who hand sews, knits, crochets, embroiders, cross stitches or works in a portable medium can bring their works in progress. All skill levels are welcome.