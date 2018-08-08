Western matinees at the library
During August, the West Feliciana Parish Library is showing Westerns and popping corn at 2 p.m. Saturdays in August. Western-themed books will also be highlighted. Cowboy boots and hats are welcome.
And don't forget, the Friends of the West Feliciana Library is sponsoring a chance to purchase a handmade ceramic brick that can be inscribed. The bricks will be displayed around the fountain in the library's courtyard garden. Bricks are $100 and will be displayed on a first-come basis. Visit wfplibrary.org/friends.html for details.
Council on Aging annual meeting
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership meeting at 1 p.m., Sept. 13, at 11102 Bank St., Clinton.
Council on Aging annual membership drive
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership drive Aug. 13-20. Anyone who would like to join may stop by the office at 11102 Bank St., Clinton, or call (225) 683-9862.
Clinton High class of 83
Clinton High alumna Cynthia Weathersby-Adams has invited her fellow members of the Class of 1983 to an impromptu reunion. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 18 at 287 S.E. Adams Lane, Meadville, Mississippi. Call (601) 532-6295 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. for information.
Weathersby-Adams said, "The plan for the day is going to be a big barbecue, several side dishes, cold drinks, playing games, swimming ... great music, a lot of reminiscing." She asks that guests bring swimsuits and towels.
4-H signup open
The West Feliciana Parish 4-H has placed enrollment cards at the schools and on its Facebook page for those who want to enroll early. Project books for many of the subjects are available at the office. Dues, contact information and more are available on the forms. Also, the 4-H office said it will start its sewing clubs and shooting sports clubs soon. Call (225) 635-3614 for information.
Shopping Main Street
St. Francisville Main Street Merchants present “Polos & Pearls” at 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The town's shops will have specials as well as food and music throughout downtown St. Francisville. Trolleys will provide transportation along the Polos & Pearls route with stops along Royal, Ferdinand and Commerce streets.
A map will be available with each participant's offerings, as well as a way to receive a special T-shirt. Visit stfrancisvillefestivals.com and the St. Francisville Main Street Facebook page for updates.
Mark the calendar
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: The Istrouma Area Council will hold the "Forged in Fire" Camporee at Camp Avondale.
Sept. 15: The Feliciana Wildlife Festival will be at the Bob R. Jones Idlewild Experiment Station.
October: Angola Rodeo tickets are on sale for the fall event. Visit angolarodeo.com to purchase tickets and learn what items can be brought onto the grounds.