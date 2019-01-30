Battle for boys basketball bragging rights in the Felicianas
Neighbors and rivals East Feliciana High and West Feliciana High met Jan. 22 for their annual grudge match to determine the top boys basketball team in the Felicianas. The Saints took a football victory in the fall, edging the Tigers 23-6.
In the last two games of this series, you wanted to be the visiting team. During the 2017-2018 basketball season, the Tigers crossed Thompson Creek to defeat the Saints 81-57. In the 2018 season opener, the Saints headed east across Thompson Creek and exacted some revenge, defeating the Tigers 31-19 in Jackson.
In 2019, the first quarter saw the Tigers take an early lead, but both teams stayed within 2 or 3 points with multiple early lead changes. Substitutions began early and often in the first quarter, as few shots were uncontested and the shooters generally ended up on the ground — and later the free throw line — as fouls piled up for both teams.
The second quarter saw the Saints widen the gap to take the lead at 2:30 on a Jaydon Davis 3-pointer. Davis would hit two more 3-point shots in the second quarter which prodded the East Feliciana faithful in attendance to loudly beckon to the Tigers on each change of possession, “Who's got 12?”
P.J. Washington’s goal and a 3-point shot by Miguel Washington gave the Saints a 10-point lead at the half (23-13). The teams combined for 16 fouls in the first half.
The third quarter started with a 3-point shot by Davis to extend the Saints lead to 13. The Tigers cut the lead to nine with 2:25 left in the third period when Davis hit yet another 3-point shot. The Saints aggressively went to a full-court press in the second half to keep the pressure on the Tigers. The third period ended like it started with Davis launching and making another 3-pointer — he would finish with 8 on the night — to give the Saints their biggest lead 37-22.
The fourth quarter started like the third with Davis hitting another 3-point shot. A layup and foul shot by the Tigers' DeAndre Patin narrowed the lead to 13 early in the fourth. With 3:10 left in the fourth, West Feliciana's Nygel Kelly fouled out as both teams continued to aggressively, oftentimes too aggressively, attempt to clamp down on defense. The last minutes saw a slew of fouls and free throws as both teams pressed. Patin hit two free throws with 1:28 left to pull the Tigers within seven and Rodney White made of one of two free throws to cut the lead to five but time ran out on the Tigers and the Saints broke the “visitor victorious” trend with a 49-41 home victory.
Davis led all scorers with 26 points and eight 3-pointers. Caleb Anderson was the high-point man for the Tigers with 13, followed by Rodney White with eight. The Tigers will close out the regular season on the road at Northeast on Feb. 1 and at Friendship Capitol on Feb. 5. The Saints have home district games Feb. 1 against Glen Oaks and Feb. 8, Madison Prep.