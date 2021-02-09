CLINTON, Mississippi — Caroline Hunt, of Clinton, was named to president's list, and Kent Morris, of Slaughter, was named to the dean's list at Mississippi College for the fall 2020 term.
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the president's list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.