At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes students named to the president’s list and dean’s list.
Eligible students must be enrolled full time. To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better; to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better. Students from the area include:
East Feliciana Parish
President’s list: Alexander Marrero, Avery Ligon, Logan Bourgeois
Dean’s list: Christian Courtney, D’Angelo Thomas, Jinaki Boudreaux, Karalene Landry
West Feliciana Parish
Dean’s list: Kirsten Morrison
President’s list: Christopher Nettles, Elise Weinfurter, Emily Spillman, Kelly Goff