At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes students named to the president’s list and dean’s list.

Eligible students must be enrolled full time. To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better; to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better. Students from the area include:

East Feliciana Parish

President’s list: Alexander Marrero, Avery Ligon, Logan Bourgeois

Dean’s list: Christian Courtney, D’Angelo Thomas, Jinaki Boudreaux, Karalene Landry

West Feliciana Parish

Dean’s list: Kirsten Morrison

President’s list: Christopher Nettles, Elise Weinfurter, Emily Spillman, Kelly Goff

