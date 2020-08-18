East Feliciana High School graduate Lakeira Williams was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Pelican State Credit Union.
Williams is a member of Pelican’s Jackson branch, 2637 La. 10. In recognition of her outstanding academic achievements and community service efforts, she is one of 13 college-bound students to receive such an award across the state of Louisiana, a news release said.
Williams won East Feliciana High School Student of the Year as well as East Feliciana Parish District Student of the Year, served as a member of 4-H Club and the National Society of Black Engineers and spent time volunteering on her school’s advisory board.
A volunteer committee made up of Pelican team members reviewed applications from the 90 high school students that applied. Award recipients are encouraged to use their scholarship to cover expenses like tuition, textbooks, and meal and housing plans.
“As we conclude year 13 of this terrific program, we cannot express enough how proud we are to continue to help the young minds of tomorrow. Giving back is and always will be the foundation on which Pelican was built, and the Team Pelican Scholarship Award Program and its recipients are a true representation of that,” Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad said.
Scholarship applications are accepted starting in January of each year. For information about eligibility and the application process, call (800) 351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/scholarship.