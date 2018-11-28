Christmas in Clinton
On Friday, the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury, parish Drug Awareness Council and Sheriff Jeff Travis are sponsoring a Christmas tree lighting program at 5:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.
On Saturday, Clinton will hold its annual Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m. The theme is "We are Santa's Elves." After the parade, Winter Wonderland will be held at 12035 Jackson St.
Church events
The Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 North, St. Francisville, is holding a grand opening for its Family Life Center at 2 p.m. Dec. 2. The Rev. Milton Coats is pastor.
The church is also holding a New Year’s Eve worship service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
For information, call (225) 635.5422.
Helping animals
Girl Scout Troop No. 10150 is hosting a holiday Blanket and Towel Drive to benefit Must Luv Dogs, which works in Zachary and East Feliciana Parish. New or gently-used blankets or towels are sought. Small fleece blankets are preferred.
Drop off donations by Dec. 11 at PetSense, Plains Veterinary, The Animal Center or The Pampered Pooch in Zachary.
Holiday jazz concert
The St. Francisville Symphony Association will host a Christmas concert featuring Willis Delony and Friends at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville. A Jazzy Christmas will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Adult tickets are $25, and children's tickets are $10. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by visiting the Baton Rouge Symphony website at BRSO.org.
Christmas countdown
The West Feliciana Sports Park is hosting Countdown to Christmas from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 13. Admission is free. A Christmas tree costume contest is planned with prizes for adults and children. Arts and crafts, bonfires, games, face painting, train rides and more are planned, with a visit from Santa. Concessions and dinner will be available for purchase.
Christmas in Slaughter
The Slaughter Christmas Festival starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 15. The parade starts at 3 p.m. People are invited to shop and participate in other holiday fun. For booth information, contact (225) 931-2470, (225) 978-5313 or slaughter.civic@yahoo.com. For parade entries, applications are available at the Town Hall or the fire station. Contact Michelle Poche at (225) 939-7751 or email slaughterfd.svfd@gmail.com for information.