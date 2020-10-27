Halloween
The East Feliciana Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Trunk or Treat at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Lawyer’s Row. Local businesses are asked to participate with pre-bagged treats. To register for a free space, call (225) 634-7155. Prize for best decorated trunk.
Trick or treating for ages 12 and under is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 in St. Francisville. People should wear a mask and remember to social distance when not in your family unit.
Also in St. Francisville on Halloween, the shops will be hosting "Shop"tacular Saturday. The stores will have trick or treating, a pumpkin pull and a scarecrow scavenger hunt.
Bulk waste service to start in West Feliciana
Residential bulk waste pickup provided by LaCour Trucking begins Nov. 2 for St. Francisville and West Feliciana Parish. Residents should place bulk waste out during the first week of each month. LaCour Trucking will pick up items the second week of the month. Bulk waste include residential yard debris, white goods with compressed gas removed, mattresses, furniture, etc.
Tires, hazardous materials, paint, contractor debris, masonry debris, fuel tanks, vehicle parts and other items requiring special Department of Environmental Quality permits will not be picked up.
Remember to vote
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. All voters in line by 8 p.m. have the right to vote.
Visit www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/Pages/default.aspx for election information including what’s on the ballot and your polling location.
The East Feliciana Parish Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council and area churches are offering transportation to voters in the parish. Call (225) 663-0696 to schedule a time. Leave a message with your name and phone number if there is no answer. A face covering is required.
Learn about cyber safety
Parents are invited to a Cyber Safety Presentation at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the West Feliciana Parish Middle School gym. Space is limited, so it also will be offered online. To reserve a spot or to register for the online presentation, call (225) 635-4612 or email cybersafety20thda@yahoo.com.
NAACP officer election coming
The NAACP Greater Feliciana Branch will conduct its election of officers for the 2021-2022 during its monthly Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The branch encourages all members who will receive ballots by mail to return those ballots on or before Nov. 10. Each ballot should be sent to P.O. Box 42, Wakefield, LA 70784.
Transportation available in East Feliciana
While the facilities are closed because of the pandemic, the Council on Aging continues to serve meals to senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish.
The agency is also is providing transportation services to all residents of the parish for appointments Monday through Friday in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. While transportation is available to residents of any age, senior citizens get free transportation. Call East Feliciana Public Transit at (225) 683-9862.
4-H activities open and produce is on sale
Deadlines are approaching for the 4-H sweet potato fundraisers.
In West Feliciana Parish, orders for 40 pound boxes must be prepaid by check or money order by Oct. 31. Call the 4-H office at (225) 635-3614.
In East Feliciana Parish, the deadline is Nov. 2. East Feliciana 4-H is also selling satsumas and pecans. All orders must be prepaid by check or money order, made payable to the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation. To access an order form, visit https://bit.ly/EFelFoundation.