CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish School Board voted Tuesday to hire Keisha Netterville as school superintendent, without discussion and without interviewing any of eight other applicants for the post.
Netterville has been acting superintendent since the first week of June, after outgoing Superintendent Carlos Sam announced he would not serve out the final month of his contract.
In advertising the job opening, the board initially got seven applications, including Netterville's, but board members decided in late June to keep the seven applicants under consideration and advertise more widely.
In the second round, the board got two more applications. Last month, the board deleted a discussion of a process for selecting the next superintendent from the meeting agenda, citing a legal technicality.
On Tuesday, board member Michael Ray Bradford moved to do away with a scheduled discussion on how to fill the vacancy and to hire Netterville.
"We already have a gem on our staff — a diamond in the rough," Bradford said, and the board quickly voted to authorize the president and vice president to negotiate a contract with Netterville.
In addition to Bradford, the motion was approved by Richard Terrell, Mitch Harrell, Paul Kent, Melvin Hollins, Joyce Kent, J.D. Dantzler, Lillian Drake and Rufus Nesbitt.
Derald Spears, Edward Brooks Jr. and Emily Hurst were absent.
"I would like to thank the board and the community for this vote of confidence," Netterville said, adding that the district's teachers and staff have gotten the new school year off to a good start.
Netterville had been the district's executive director of human resources and business services and also served as a supervisor of secondary schools.
She has a bachelor's degree in speech and language pathology from Southern University, received her teaching certificate through an alternative certification program and earned a master's degree in educational administration and supervision from Southern University.
Netterville was principal of East Feliciana Middle School from 2011 to 2014 and served a year as principal of Friendship Capitol High School in Baton Rouge.
She said she is in her 21st year as an educator.
In other action Tuesday, the board:
- Agreed to spend $73,000 in federally subsidized bond money to replace walkway awnings and gutters at Clinton Elementary and Slaughter Elementary schools, which Maintenance Supervisor James Bell said are deplorable and pose a safety hazard.
- Heard Wilson Police Chief Kenny Stewart and Sgt. Tammy Garig, along with Jackson Police Chief Mark Dousay and Sheriff's Detective Kevin Garig, report that a program, "Striking Down Crime," is underway to re-establish relations between area law enforcement agencies and the public. An Oct. 26 event is planned in Wilson on an effort to reacquaint police officers with members of the community, they said.
- In a related matter, received an update on the district's crisis response plan and voted to spend $6,343 for a year's premium on $1 million in "malicious attacks" insurance to cover expenses that might arise from a school shooting or other violent incidents.