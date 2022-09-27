Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized the school system's Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Sept. 6.
These students include Elias Cormier, Quad Area Head Start; Jazzlyn Franklin, Clinton Elementary School; Terrian Butler, Jackson Elementary School; Mayson Jackson, Slaughter Elementary School; Camille Jones, East Feliciana STEAM Academy; Christopher Burell, East Feliciana Middle School; and Brooklyn East, East Feliciana High School.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and achievement of each of these students and their families,” Netterville said. “Our students are the reason we have homegrown pride in East Feliciana public schools.”