Thursday

Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans with peppers, salad with dressing, dinner roll, apple cobbler

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Turkey and ham chef salad with dressing, orange, whole-wheat crackers, almond cake

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Meatball hoagie with Creole sauce, southern green beans, chuckwagon corn, pineapple

Exercise Class/Birthday Party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Hamburger with lettuce/tomato/mustard/mayonnaise, baked beans, peach cobbler

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: White beans and sausage with rice, seasoned collard greens, pickled beets, cornbread, banana, margarine

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

June 27

Menu: Bourbon chicken salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, orange, citrus gelatin mold

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks/S.U. Ag Center — Marquetta Anderson: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

