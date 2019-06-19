Thursday
Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans with peppers, salad with dressing, dinner roll, apple cobbler
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Turkey and ham chef salad with dressing, orange, whole-wheat crackers, almond cake
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Meatball hoagie with Creole sauce, southern green beans, chuckwagon corn, pineapple
Exercise Class/Birthday Party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Hamburger with lettuce/tomato/mustard/mayonnaise, baked beans, peach cobbler
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: White beans and sausage with rice, seasoned collard greens, pickled beets, cornbread, banana, margarine
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
June 27
Menu: Bourbon chicken salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, orange, citrus gelatin mold
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks/S.U. Ag Center — Marquetta Anderson: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.