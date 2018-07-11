The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced its honor rolls for Spring 2018. 

To be eligible for the president's list, a student is required to earn at least a 3.9 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours completed.

To be eligible for the dean's list, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours completed.

Honor roll members from the area include:

East Feliciana Parish

Clinton

President's list: Lauren Bihm

Jackson

Dean's list: Braelon Bigner

West Feliciana Parish

Angola:

President's list: Brittany Stagg

St Francisville:

President's list: Sarah Nunnery, Scotty Owens

Dean's list: Logan Cooper

