The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced its honor rolls for Spring 2018.
To be eligible for the president's list, a student is required to earn at least a 3.9 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours completed.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours completed.
Honor roll members from the area include:
East Feliciana Parish
Clinton
President's list: Lauren Bihm
Jackson
Dean's list: Braelon Bigner
West Feliciana Parish
Angola:
President's list: Brittany Stagg
St Francisville:
President's list: Sarah Nunnery, Scotty Owens
Dean's list: Logan Cooper