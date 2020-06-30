Centreville Academy announced its Who's Who winners for 2020.
Cade Hurst was elected Mr. CA.
Layne Williams was elected Miss CA and Most Beautiful.
Colton Miller was elected as DAR Good Citizen.
Centreville Academy announced its Who's Who winners for 2020.
Cade Hurst was elected Mr. CA.
Layne Williams was elected Miss CA and Most Beautiful.
Colton Miller was elected as DAR Good Citizen.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.