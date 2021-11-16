The Jackson community gathered Nov. 7 at the Jackson Cemetery to honor veterans and pay respects to veterans living and dead.
The program was planned and presented by the Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The veterans present were recognized: The Rev. Chris Curry, was in the Air Force; Richard Dudley, served in the Army; and Patrick Deslatte was Navy. Then members in the audience shared stories of their veteran family members.
DAR members Beth Dawson, state chairman of DAR Service to Veterans; Alexander Stirling Chapter Regent Anne Klein; and member Mary Anna Leverett were part of the ceremony.
From the community, the Rev. Philip Mitchell, pastor of Trinity Baptist; Boy Scout Chris Gorman; Sylvia Harrell, of Second Baptist; and Rebekah Heinz, of Trinity Baptist, participated.
After the ceremony, family members and Boy Scouts of Troop 51 placed flags on the graves of all veterans. The flags were donated by East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis.