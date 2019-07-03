The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced debutantes to the wives of Assembly members and guests at a May 15 tea at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
Debutante Cathryn Reiley Coulter is the great-granddaughter of Bob R. Jones and Elizabeth Reeves Jones, of Clinton, and granddaughter of Beth Jones, who was presented in 1961 for the inaugural Assembly Ball. Also in attendance and joining the celebration were Ann Reiley Jones, Kathryn E. "Betsy" Jones Callier, a judge in the 20th Judicial District Court, Carolyn Coulter and Lou Hudson-Coulter.