Families of more than 100 students gathered at Jackson Elementary School for the annual community and family open house Aug. 23.
Families met with teachers to reflect on students' achievements during the previous school year and set goals for the new school year. Additionally, more than a dozen community partners were on hand to provide families with information and resources.
“At Jackson Elementary School, we are proud to be a community public school,” Principal Megan Phillips said. “This event is part of our broader commitment to work collaboratively with families, leaders and community organizations to help our students succeed.”
East Feliciana Parish community partners on hand included Audubon Regional Library, Bruce Professional Counseling, District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla, Parish Assessor Jeff Gardner, the Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council, School Board members Beth L. Dawson and Lillian Drake, School Board member-elect J.D. Dantzler, the Sheriff’s Office, Feliciana Youth of Distinction, Public Schools Title I Department, Public Schools elementary supervisor Latricia Ford Anderson, Girl Scouts Louisiana East, Secretary of State candidate Gwen Collins-Greenup, Helping in His Name Food Bank, Jackson Lions Club, Jackson Tourism Enhancement Committee, Keep East Feliciana Beautiful and RKM Primary Care.
The collaborative approach has led to improved student achievement, a news release said. The percentage of students at Jackson Elementary School scoring at mastery, or full readiness for the next grade, on state assessments in third- through fifth-grade English language arts increased by 35 percent from 2016-17 to 2017-18, the release said. Additionally, students in fourth and fifth grades met the state average for growth compared with their peers on state math assessments from 2016-17 to 2017-18, and students in first grade exceeded the national average in reading as measured by Star Reading.