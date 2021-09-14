Election delayed
Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the delay of upcoming elections that feature important constitutional amendments.
“I am thankful that the governor has recognized the importance of our recommendation to move the Oct. 9 election to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said. “This will allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible.”
All parishes will vote on constitutional amendments.
Live music planned
Live music in Parker Park, St. Francisville will feature Ernest Scott and the Funk Children on Sept. 23. Oct. 28 will feature the Florida Street Blowhards.
Be wary of scam
Slaughter Community Charter School posted a scam alert on Facebook. "Beware of SPAM phone calls from a Mr./Ms. Baptiste posing as an LDOE representative. They are asking for personal student information to verify school attendance. Do not share any information with them."
Feliciana historic sites reopen
All state historic sites in West Feliciana and East Feliciana (Rosedown, Audubon, Port Hudson and Centenary) reopened last week.
Audubon events postponed until April
Due to the recent surge of COVID-19, the Friends of Oakley Board decided to postpone its gala "Audubon under the Oaks" until early April. The symposium is also postponed until then. Getting a refund or keeping a reservation will be the choice of those who have already purchased tickets. Contact the venue at which you purchased your tickets if you wish to be reimbursed.
East Feliciana Council on Aging closed
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana. It will be closed until further notice.
Transportation is still being provided to all East Feliciana Parish residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Transportation is provided daily for residents of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride for this.