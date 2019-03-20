Quad Area Head Start is a free preschool program that serves preschoolers ages 3 and 4 in East Feliciana Parish.
Quad Area Head Start will hold recruitment activities through May. Parents must register their child or children for the 2019-2020 school year. Parents must let their child’s teacher know if the child will be returning the following year in order to keep their slot.
Applications may be found at the Quad Area Community Action Agency, 12119 St. Helena St., Clinton, 70722, off La. 10; Clinton Head Start Center, 3585 La. 63 (Bluff Creek Road); Jackson Head Start center, 3531 Cottage St.; and the Audubon Regional Library branches in Clinton and Jackson.
Upcoming events will be held at the Head Start centers in April and May.
Call for an appointment at (225) 683-4234 in Clinton or (225) 634-2813 in Jackson and ask for a family specialist.