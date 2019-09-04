Antonio Muse, second grade teacher at Jackson Elementary School, and his daughter, kindergartner Miranda Muse, each sat in the JES Author’s Chair last week to share a piece of writing they created.
Miranda first illustrated her story, which told the tale of the life and times of a baby chick, and then wrote the words.
Antonio Muse’s story, inspired by Louis Sachar’s "Sideways Stories from Wayside School," was a humorous tale of one second grade class’s trip to the school restroom.
The Author’s Chair is a daily feature of Jackson Elementary School’s schoolwide Morning Meeting that allows authors of all ages to showcase their most recent creations.