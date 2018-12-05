Lady Tigers Working for breakout basketball season
East Feliciana Tigers girls basketball coach Mia Taylor begins her second year as basketball coach of the East Feliciana Tigers. She and the players have embraced the motto “Play Hard, Play Smart, Play Together, and Never Give Up.”
Top returning players include senior Jakaylon Wilson, and juniors Tia Coleman and Arineshia Wright. Coach Taylor indicated that the depth and talent level have increased as have the expectations and demands she has placed on her players.
“This group of young ladies have a drive inside of them and want a better opportunity to recreate the standard,” Taylor said. “We have a lot of young, talented players that know the game and who have been putting in a lot of work. As coaches, we want our team to know that this is their team and they need to take advantage of every opportunity they are presented. We want them to have fun but also deliver and prove to themselves that they are winners everyday.
At the time of writing, the Lady Tigers were still searching for their first breakout win. Opportunities to come out and support the Lady Tiger in December include a road game at St. Helena College and Career Academy on Friday, home game against Kentwood on Dec. 11, home against Livonia on Dec. 12, at Northeast on Dec. 13, home against Jewel Sumner on Dec. 18 and at home against the Church Academy on Dec. 20.
December basketball, soccer schedules
East Feliciana Tigers Basketball: at St. Helena College and Career Academy, Dec. 7; home against Jesuit, Dec. 10; home against Kentwood, Dec. 11; at Baker, Dec. 13; and home against Zachary, Dec. 14.
West Feliciana Saints Basketball: at Delta Charter, December 10; and home against Delta Charter, Dec. 18.
West Feliciana Lady Saints Basketball: at Delta Charter, Dec. 10; home against Capitol, December 11; at Catholic High Point Coupee, Dec. 13; home against Delta Charter, Dec. 18; home against Livonia, Dec. 19 and home against Belaire, Dec. 20.
Silliman Basketball: at Ben’s Ford, Dec. 6; home against Oak Forest, Dec. 10), at Bowling Green, Dec. 14; Amite tournament, Dec. 27- 28.
West Feliciana Lady Saints Soccer: home against Central, Dec. 6; at Plaquemine, Dec. 11; home against Walker, Dec. 13; home against Lusher, Dec, 15; at Live Oak, Dec. 18; home against Isidore Newman, Dec. 21.
West Feliciana Saints Soccer: home against Central, Dec. 6; home against Brighton, Dec. 8; home against Broadmoor, Dec. 11; home against Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, Dec. 13; at Livonia, Dec. 14.
Feliciana footballers headed to Hawaii
Former West Feliciana Saints Jaylon Ferguson, Davon “Smoke” Harris, Derek Turner, and East Feliciana Tiger Cam McKnight will be headed to Hawaii with their Louisiana Tech teammates to play the University of Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Seniors Ferguson and McKnight have gone to a bowl game every year they have played at Tech and have won every bowl game they have played during that time with victories over Illinois in the Heart of Dallas Bowl, Arkansas State in the New Orleans Bowl, Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl, and SMU in the Frisco Bowl. Freshmen Turner and Harris get to go as far as you can go to play a bowl game during their first year with the Bulldogs.
Former Saints Derius Davis and Zakk McKeehan will be taking shorter trips for postseason bowls. Davis and the TCU Horned Frogs will travel to Phoenix to play California Golden Bears in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 26. McKeehan and the Ramblin Wreck from Georgia Tech will travel to Detroit to play Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26.