Slaughter Charter Knights continue improving in first season of volleyball
This season has been a year of firsts for the Slaughter Community Charter Lady Knights volleyball team. This is their first year back playing volleyball, they got their first win (three so far this season) and are playing their first season in the new campus gym. A large crowd attended Sept. 7 to watch the Lady Knights compete against the Southern Lab Kittens. The tremendous home crowd support saw over 20 parents and fans with red shirts with black lettering that begged the question, “Can You Dig it?”
In the opening junior varsity match, the Knights lost the first set 25-7, won the second set 26-24 and lost a heartbreaking third set 15-9. Coach Harmony Tadlock was pleased with their performance. “They fought hard and nearly won through a lot of determination. They have improved vastly since the beginning of the season and it really showed,” Tadlock said.
The first set of the varsity match saw Lab start with a 3-1 lead before the Knights broke serve and had three service winners to take a 4-3 lead. The Knights took an 8-4 lead before the Kittens fought back and tied the score at 14-14. Lakyra Payne’s spike put the Knights up and they extended the lead to 18-14 before was the Kittens were able to get a sideout. Back to back spikes by Alexis Morgan put the Knights up 22-15. A late spike by Hannah Langlois gave the Lady Knights a 25-22 first set victory.
The second set was nip and tuck early before the Kittens separated themselves to take an 8-3 lead. Savannah Smith came into serve for the Knights and they scored four straight to close to 8-7, but the Lady Knights could not match the Kittens' scoring runs, fell behind 21-11 and were not able to recover, losing the second set 24-14.
The third set saw a lineup change as middle blocker Hannah Langlois was injured and 10th-grader Cherish Fletcher was pulled up from the junior varsity. Slaughter started the season with seven varsity players but was already down a player as senior Andria Greenup was injured earlier in the season.
Both teams struggled with serves in the middle of the third set and traded point to 17-9 when the Kittens strung together a five-point run and led 22-9. The Lady Knights fought back but the 13-point hole was too much, and they lost the third set 25-11.
The fourth set saw both teams break each other serves with no separation until Lab took a 5-3 lead. The Knights got a sideout on a service error but were not able to capitalize and Lab took advantage to go on a seven-point run for a commanding 12-5 lead. The Knights showed no signs of quitting as they closed to 18-11 before the Kittens broke the Knights serve. After trading points, the Knights served down 20-15 but could not hold serve and Lab closed the game out with a five-point run.
On the varsity’s performance, coach Tadlock noted that “they were doing extremely well, but after my senior captain (Hannah Langlois) was injured, we had a more difficult time. Thankfully, Cherish Fletcher from JV is always willing to fill in and she does a great job, but it's hard to replace the chemistry of a team. They worked hard overall and hopefully will be ready for our next game.”
West Feliciana Education Foundation’s Dodgeball Challenge Saturday
The fourth West Feliciana Dodgeball Challenge will take place Saturday at the West Feliciana Sports Park with games beginning at 11 a.m. The Dodgeball Challenge is a fundraiser for the West Feliciana Education Foundation, whose mission is to foster community support for the West Feliciana Parish school system, through volunteerism and financial contributions. The proceeds from the tournament will go toward funding Innovative Teaching Grants and school improvement projects.
Tournament organizer Jaimee Pangburn said the challenge is the group's sole fundraiser. "Its success has allowed us to award nearly $50,000 in Innovative Teaching Grants over the last three years. We have been able to send the WFHS Mock Trial team to compete nationally at Yale twice," Pangburn said. "We have been able to complete several school improvement projects, including carpet at the high school and refreshing all the middle school bathrooms. We've partnered with the public library to purchase school-required summer reading materials. Helping keep our schools strong is why we dodgeball."
Teams of six will compete to take home the coveted Golden Hippo and a whole year’s worth of dodgeball glory. The Dodgeball Challenge is a fun-filled, family friendly day out to support a great cause for everyone. This year, the Dodgeball Challenge will include a Kid Zone that features several inflatable games and a kids’ only dodgeball court. For the adults, the Bluffs Country Club will provide "College GameDay" viewing.
West Feliciana Sports Park Director Brandon Brader said the event "not only bring members of our community together for a day of active fun, but it provides the children and teachers of the West Feliciana Parish school system opportunities that they would not have without the funds raised through this event”
Feliciana football results
Adams County Christian 14, Silliman 13
West Feliciana 41, Brusly 14
East Feliciana 24, Jewel Sumner 27
Slaughter Community Charter 42, Westminster Christian 7
Oct. 5 Feliciana football matchups
Silliman at Centreville
North Central at Slaughter
Glen Oaks at West Feliciana
East Feliciana at Dunham