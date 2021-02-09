The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized its Fall 2020 high-performing students through its honor rolls.

Eligible students are placed on the president’s list if they are a full-time student (enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours for the semester) and have earned a semester GPA of 3.8 or better.

Eligible students are placed on the dean’s list if they are a full-time student (enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours for the semester) and have earned a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.

East Feliciana

President’s list

Caleb Franklin

Dean’s list

Avery Ligon

West Feliciana

President’s list

Angie Villemarette, Christopher Nettles, Emily Spillman, Jalen Cavalier, Kelly Goff

Dean’s list

Destinie Williams, Kirsten Morrison, Kristen Lanoue

View comments