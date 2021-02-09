The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized its Fall 2020 high-performing students through its honor rolls.
Eligible students are placed on the president’s list if they are a full-time student (enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours for the semester) and have earned a semester GPA of 3.8 or better.
Eligible students are placed on the dean’s list if they are a full-time student (enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours for the semester) and have earned a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.
East Feliciana
President’s list
Caleb Franklin
Dean’s list
Avery Ligon
West Feliciana
President’s list
Angie Villemarette, Christopher Nettles, Emily Spillman, Jalen Cavalier, Kelly Goff
Dean’s list
Destinie Williams, Kirsten Morrison, Kristen Lanoue