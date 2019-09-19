East Feliciana homecoming announced
East Feliciana High School's 2019 homecoming theme is “Come One, Come All, to the Greatest Homecoming of Them All.”
The coronation will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at East Feliciana Professional Development Learning Center, 9414 Plank Road, Clinton.
The homecoming parade is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 27. Parade entry forms should be picked up at East Feliciana High School. All forms and entry fees are due Tuesday. Participants should plan to meet at East Feliciana Middle School no later than 9:30 a.m.
Hospital to host prenatal and newborn class
Lane Regional Medical Center will offer a free prenatal and newborn baby care class at 10 a.m. Saturday in the hospital’s Staff Development Classroom.
“The Pregnancy Workshop” is an overview of what to expect during pregnancy and delivery for the soon-to-be mom. “Baby Care Basics” covers everything new moms, dads and grandparents need to know to care for newborns in the first weeks of life. A tour of Baby Lane, the labor and delivery unit, is included.
Partners are encouraged to attend; child care is not provided. Registration is required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
College choir to perform in Jackson
Centenary College Choir will be giving a free concert at Centenary State Historic Site at 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Bring a lawn chair. If it rains, the concert will be held at Jackson United Methodist Church. This year’s theme "My Favorite Things" highlights many of the choir’s favorite selections during David Hobson’s tenure as a director.
Hear from the candidates
A candidates forum will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, at Jackson Civic Center. The forum will hear candidates for House District 62, sheriff in East Feliciana and time permitting, police juror candidates in East Feliciana.
Recycle your electronics
Keep East Feliciana Beautiful and Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council are holding an Electronic Recycling Day from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 5. Trucks will be in front of the courthouse in Clinton.
Accepted items include laptops, computer hardware, LCD monitors and cables; telephones, phone systems and cables; cellphones; stereos, networking equipment, processors and circuit boards; toner and ink jet cartridges; DVD, DVR and CD players; game systems; and digital cameras. Printers are accepted for a charge, $5 for a small one and $10 for large.
Items not accepted include televisions, appliances, copiers, furniture, light bulbs, CRT monitors, tapes, floppy disks and CDs.
Sign up for alerts
West Feliciana Parish has a new alert system that provides messages about severe weather, floods, fires, road closures and other public safety advisories by text, phone or email. Even if residents received alerts in the past, they must register in the new system. Visit www.wfparish.org and click "SIGN UP" for alerts.
Jackson market, fest set
The first Jackson Street Market and Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 on Main Street. Organizers are seeking vendors, and booth space is free. Music, food, jewelry, canned and baked goods, antiques, custom furniture and candles will be on sale. Reserve space by texting or calling (225) 247-7215 or emailing tmich33@bellsouth.net.
Pink event set
West Feliciana Hospital is hosting Paint the Town Pink. Participants are asked to make a donation of at least $25 to Cancer Services Baton Rouge. Deadline to register is Oct. 8. Business and homes will be judged Oct. 11. Visit West Feliciana Hospital on Facebook for details.