A proposal to allow three types of vehicle towing and storage yards in East Feliciana Parish is slowly making its way through the Police Jury’s rule-making structure, but one specific venture is already drawing opposition.
The parish’s zoning ordinance currently has no provisions for such businesses, but a landowner with property outside of Clinton has been seeking an ordinance change to allow an “official tow/impound lot” on the site.
Planning and Zoning Commission Secretary John Rouchon has said the Police Jury received the commission’s draft proposal more than a year ago, but jurors have disputed his contention at several meetings.
The site, located off La. 10 east of Clinton, is near the Masonic Cemetery and several residences, and opponents of the tow/impound lot regularly appear when it appears the jury may take action.
An item on the jury’s Oct. 3 agenda, “Discuss/Take Action on Tow Yard Ordinance,” drew a group of opponents, but the jury tabled the matter because the draft proposal has not been finished, Juror Chris Hall told the group.
Parish Manager Joseph Moreau said the commission’s recommendation has been reviewed by District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla, but is now under review by the parish’s engineers.
Moreau said the jury may want to require “buffer zones” between stored vehicles and property lines, and the engineers are studying whether such buffers would be compatible with other sections of the zoning ordinance.
After the jury receives the recommendations, the next step would be to introduce the ordinance and set a public hearing, which could happen at the jury’s Oct. 17 meeting, Hall said.
Under the current proposal, which has not been discussed publicly, an “official tow/impoundment lot” would be allowed in C-1 commercial zoning. Those lots are for temporary storage of vehicles impounded by police.
Light industrial zones could have towing service businesses with storage limited to 24 hours, while automobile wrecking yards, junkyards and salvage yards would be allowed in heavy industrial zones.
On another matter, the jury voted to advertise for applications from people interested in serving on the Audubon Regional Library Board. Long-time board member Lisa S. Brabham resigned last month.