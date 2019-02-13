Early voting
Early voting for the Feb. 23 election, which includes races for Louisiana house districts 18 and 62, runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. Visit www.sos.la.gov to find candidate lists, polling places and more.
Ducks Unlimited banquet set
The Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its annual banquet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 28 at The Bluffs. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.ducks.org/louisiana/events/57202/st-francisville-dinner--the-bluffs or by contacting Andrew Hughes at (601) 431-9029. Tickets also will be available at the door.
Spring rodeo coming
Tickets for Angola's Spring Rodeo are on sale. The dates are April 27-28. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased either by phone or website. Office hours are Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call (226) 655-2030 or visit www.angolarodeo.com.
Wellness events
Walking and questions: Join podiatrist Dr. Kyle Lindow for Walk with a Doc, a walking program for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. Walk at your own pace but take the opportunity to question Lindow. Lace on a pair of comfortable shoes and come walk at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Regional Veterans Park, on the fitness trail on Lane Regional Medical Center’s campus. Email questions to walkwithadocBR@gmail.com.
Cancer screening: Lane Cancer Center and Mary Bird Perkins–Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center are offering free prostate, skin and colorectal cancer screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Lane Cancer Center, 6180 Main St., Zachary. Appointments are not required. For information, call (225) 658-4587.
Wine and wellness: Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Lane Cardiovascular Center are offering a free Wine and Wellness event featuring electrocardiogram screenings Feb. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the CIS clinic, 6550 Main St., Suite 1000, Zachary. EKG screenings, blood pressure checks and on-site consultations with a CIS provider, as well as refreshments and wine will be available. Registration is required. Register online at ciszacharyww2019.eventbrite.com or call (985) 873-5058.
Spring seminar
The LSU AgCenter Feliciana Spring Seminar Series will be held at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Both events are at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Scheduled speakers include:
Feb. 21: "Super Plants and Other Winners for Your Landscape," by Allen Owings; "Pollinator Plants," by Jessie Hoover.
Feb. 28: "Louisiana Black Bear Conservation," by Paul Davidson; "Small Fruits for the Landscape," by Mary Helen Ferguson.
Help West Feliciana baseball
The fourth annual First Pitch Dinner in support of West Feliciana High's baseball team is set for Saturday. A social hour and silent auction start at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., coach Gannon Achord and speaker Ryan Theriot are scheduled, followed by a live auction at 8 p.m. Dress is business casual. Tickets are $40.
East Feliciana tax help
My Free Taxes, which helps anyone making less than $66,000, will be available at Audubon Regional Library. It will be at the Clinton branch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be at the Jackson branch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 23.