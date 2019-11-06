West Feliciana falls on University High homecoming
Friday night, Cub Complex was the host of a big district game between the West Feliciana Saints and the University Lab School Cubs. It was a chilly night, the perfect weather for some high school football.
Most of the first quarter was a defensive battle, with neither team able to get anything going on offense. Finally, U-High broke free late in the first quarter to put the first points on the board. A missed point-after attempt made it 6-0 Cubs.
The two defenses would again hunker down. Luck finally struck the Saints in the second quarter, as a muffed punt gave them the ball deep inside enemy territory. They would capitalize on the good field position, grinding the ball down on numerous runs until punching it in for the score. A failed attempt on a 2-point conversion left the score 6-6.
The next couple of drives were where the problems came for the Saints. The U-High quarterback connected with his receiver for a roughly 50-yard touchdown score. The point-after attempt made the score 13-6 for the Cubs.
With less than a minute to go, the half was far from over. A Saints fumble gave possession back to the Cubs, who ran the ball back into the end zone. A Cubs penalty took away the touchdown, but they maintained position just outside the Saints 10 yard line with 15 seconds left in the half. U-High scored again and pulled off a successful 2-point conversion, sending the score to 21-6.
With 10 seconds left in the half, the Saints still had the opportunity for a big play. It looked like it was going to happen as the Saints return man had a hole, but he was tripped up. The Saints ran the ball on the next play to end the first half.
The third quarter started off in almost the same way that the second quarter ended. The Saints received the ball on the opening kickoff. The offense would fumble the ball again, giving U-High nearly the exact same field position, just outside of the 10-yard line. The Cubs scored again, giving them a 28-6 lead.
The Saints offense would come back strong after that drive, grinding the ball down the field with short but efficient runs. They got the ball down deep in Cubs territory, but a failed fourth down conversion inside the red zone would give possession back to the Cubs. The Saints defense came back into play, forcing a huge fumble on the ensuing drive, giving the ball back to their offense around the 20-yard line of the Cubs.
Jackson Fazio took a good shot at the end zone on first down, but the ball was picked off by a Cubs defender. U-High would go on to score one more time. The Saints lost 35-6, moving to 2-7 on the season.
The only real takeaway I had from this game was the continued performance of the defense, who, despite giving up 35 points, really stood toe-to-toe with U-High on every play and never backed down.
West Feliciana will finish off its football season Friday with a home district game against district leader Madison Prep Academy.
Elsewhere in the Felicianas, East Feliciana High School suffered a second straight district loss, this time to Episcopal High School. The final score was 21-8, as the Tigers move to 4-4. They will finish up their regular season this Friday on the road against rival Northeast High School. That will certainly be a game to watch.
MAIS playoffs began last Friday, but the 8-2 Silliman Wildcats sat back and enjoyed their earned bye week, awaiting their quarterfinal opponent. They will return to action Friday against Adams County Christian School, who defeated St. Aloysius in the first round. This is a huge game for Silliman no matter the opponent, but the fact that it’s a rematch with Adams County Christian makes it even bigger. The Wildcats defeated ACCS 26-0 back in late September, but the Rebels will most certainly be out looking for revenge.
Slaughter Charter was off this week and will finish up its regular season with a district game, as it hosts Southern Lab on Friday. Hopefully we see the Knights pick up a huge statement victory over a tough Southern Lab team to end the season on a good note.