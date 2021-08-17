As of Aug. 3, Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary has updated its visitor policy in response to a new surge of COVID-19.
“Patient and team member safety remain our highest priority,” a news release said.
The hospital has reverted to a single entrance for patients and visitors through the Emergency Department.
Visiting hours
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. patient rooms
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Labor & Delivery and Recovery & Postpartum
Screening
All visitors will continue to be screened daily for symptoms, including:
- History of positive COVID-19 diagnosis within the last 10 days
- Exposure to a positive COVID-19 person within the last 14 days
- Fever greater than or equal to 100 degrees
- Loss of smell/taste
- Screeners will be logging and screening visitors entering the facility.
If a visitor says yes to any of the screening symptoms or has fever at the screening area, they will not be allowed entry into the facility.
Safety
With the well-being and protection of the hospital team, patients and community in mind, all employees, visitors and patients are required to:
- Wear a mask
- Practice social distancing
- Practice consistent hand hygiene
Patient visitation
Visitors will not be allowed to rotate throughout the day during visitation hours.
Visitors must wear a mask when caregivers enter room or when entering or leaving the room/building.
Inpatient units: One visitor will be allowed per patient during designated visiting hours. For non-COVID-19 patients, that visitor may stay overnight, if desired.
Critical Care units: One visitor will be allowed per patient during designated visiting hours.
Labor & Delivery: Two visitors are allowed per patient during designated visiting hours.
Children visitors: No children under age 18 unless here for a procedure or end-of-life visitation.
Persons under investigation or confirmed COVID-19 patients: One visitor, during regular visiting hours, except for end of life. The visitor must wear the recommended personal protective equipment for the duration of the visit, including a mask and remain in the room at all times. No overnight stays and no rotating of visitors will be allowed. Visitor must remain in the patient’s room at all times, unless exiting the building
Emergency Department: No visitors are allowed.
Surgery and procedures: Patients undergoing surgery or being admitted to the hospital may have one designated visitor pre-procedure, and if admitted, visitors must follow the visitation guidelines.
Outpatient services/appointments: Patients may have one visitor to accompany them during their service/appointment, not limited to visitation hours.
Vendors/referrals: Will be allowed for direct patient care activities.
Gift shop or cafeteria: Closed to the general public.
Retail pharmacy: No customers allowed. Call (225) 658-6770 to fill a prescription, and a representative will deliver it to you at the ER entrance. Hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Billing: No customers allowed. Call (844) 620-8131 for assistance. To make a payment in person, call (225) 658-4343 and a representative will meet you at the ER entrance.
Medical records: No customers allowed. Call (225) 658-4311 for assistance.
Exceptions to the visitor policy outside of regular visiting hours: For end-of-life situations, a maximum of two visitors per patient, rotating if necessary. Remaining family waiting to see patient will be asked to wait outside or in their vehicle. Clergy will be allowed for end of life situations. End of life is defined as anticipated death with an active do-not-resuscitate order in place and/or planned withdrawal of life-sustaining interventions (e.g., ventilator).
Your health care
Lane Regional Medical Center reminds people to not delay care when needed. Call your doctor for medication refills, annual appointments or if you have minor symptoms or conditions that need to be treated.
Emergency room visits may be warranted for a number of reasons, such as high fevers, difficulty breathing, cuts that require stitches, heart attack or stroke symptoms, or other life-threatening emergencies.
COVID-19 testing is available at FastLane urgent care for walk-ins and by appointment at Lane Family Practice and Lane Pediatrics. COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available at Lane Family Practice.