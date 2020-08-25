Auction and pet first aid classes planned
MustLuvDogs is looking for businesses that would like to donate items to its annual Facebook auction, which will be on Labor Day, Sept. 7.
To donate, call (225) 229-1172.
MustLuvDogs also is hosting a Virtual Pet CPR and First Aid certification course with Red Cape CPR Training. Two dates are available: Sept. 16 and Oct. 4. Both days will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. via Zoom.
The 4-hour class will discuss symptoms of illness, taking vital signs, maintaining wellness in dogs and cats, how to manage injuries and CPR for pets.
The class fee includes a digital manual, 2-year certification in pet first aid and CPR, as well as several checklists.
Register at redcapecpr.com/courses. Space is limited. Cost is $70, with $5 of the fee supporting MustLuvDogs.
Pet attendance is encouraged. Children under 12 can sit in the class for free with a registered student.
Salsa growing and making class set
The LSU AgCenter is holding an online salsa gardening class at noon, Sept. 17. The class will have gardening and nutrition information and a recipe. Register by Sept. 15 at https://bit.ly/3l5PYvU
Don’t forget to fill out 2020 census form
Door-to-door census employees are already out in communities in the area. If you would prefer to not answer a person at your door, respond on the internet or by phone soon.
On the internet, visit https://my2020census.gov/. By phone, English and Spanish operation hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020. Visit the web or a library to find the phone numbers for the numerous other languages in which the census is available.
A news release from the city of Baker says every person not counted in the census costs their state approximately $1,800 per year in lost federal funding, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
Louisiana’s self-response rate is 57.9% as of Aug. 20. West Feliciana Parish has a 43% response rate, and East Feliciana is 50.1%.
What's going on?
