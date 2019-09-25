Thursday
Menu: Hamburger with lettuce/tomato/pickle/mayo/mustard/ketchup, chuckwagon corn, pineapple cobbler
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Smothered bone-in chicken, green beans with peppers, sour cream and chive potatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, pudding cup
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Country meatballs, broccoli and cauliflower, cream style corn,whole-wheat bread, margarine, fig bar snack cake
Exercise Class 2: 11 a.m., East Feliciana.
Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: October menu unavailable.
Games/S.U. Ag Center-Marquetta Anderson: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Oct. 3
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.