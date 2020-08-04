Law Enforcement District hearing set
The West Feliciana Parish Law Enforcement District will hold a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14, at its regular meeting place at the West Feliciana Parish Courthouse Annex, 4785 Prosperity St., St. Francisville.
The hearing will consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval or adopting the adjusted millage rates after reassessment and rolling forward to rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum, a news release said.
The estimated amount of tax revenues expected to be collected in the next tax year from the increased millage is $5,528,130.53, and the amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $134,507.47, the release said.
911 Communications District hearing set
The West Feliciana Parish 911 Communications District in will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at the West Feliciana Parish 911 Communications District Building, 9938 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville.
The hearing will consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval or adopting the adjusted millage rates after reassessment and rolling forward to rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum, a news release said.
The estimated amount of tax revenues expected to be collected in the next tax year from the increased millage is $778,607.66, and the amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $18,942.44.
SLU Community Music School opens registration
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School is accepting registrations for its 2020 session, which begins Aug. 24.
Registration will remain open throughout the semester, however registrations received after Aug. 17 will incur a $20 late fee.
The 13-week fall semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages at three locations — Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker, and Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe.
For information about CMS programs and general registration, call (985) 549-5502, or visit the CMS website at www.southeastern.edu/cms.
