4-H allows youth to explore their passions and discover new interests, a news release said. With over 36 different project areas, there is something for everyone.
East Feliciana 4-H is a youth development organization of the LSU AgCenter and is offered for youth ages eight to 18, the release said.
The 4-H motto is “Learn by Doing,” and members within the organization use a hands-on approach to learning to acquire new skills, meet new people and find passions. Some of the projects are expressive arts, social justice, cooking, shooting sports, fishing sports, photography and veterinarian science.
4-H is offered in all schools within East Feliciana Parish. Enroll a child or children by using the online enrollment system or by turning in a traditional enrollment form. The online enrollment system at https://fs10.formsite.com/lsuagcenter/2122enroll/form_login.html or the traditional enrollment form at https://www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/parishes/east%20feliciana/features/4-h/about-4-h.
Children enrolled by Oct. 31 will be entered in a drawing to receive a $50 Amazon or $50 Walmart gift card.
Stay connected to all things East Feliciana Parish 4-H by liking and following the group on Facebook (@EastFeliciana4h), Instagram (@eastfeliciana4h), and Twitter (@eastfel4h). For information about 4-H and how to get a child involved, contact East Feliciana 4-H Agent Xavier Bell at xbell@agcenter.lsu.edu or by phone at (225) 683-3101.