Lacy Lawrence of Pride and Kristen Casey of Zachary were the winning head cooks in the adult and youth divisions of the Code Red Chili Cook-off held Oct. 27 to benefit the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation.
The competition at the Pointe of Americana drew 14 teams in the red chili category and six teams in the salsa category. Activities also included a craft beer tasting, a kids zone, a sweet shop and live music.
The competition winners are:
- Red Chili Youth Division, Teens & Tweens, led by head cook Kristen Casey, 13, of Zachary
- Red Chili Adult Division, This Is How We Roll, led by head cook Lacy Lawrence of Pride
- Competition Salsa, Level Homes & Americana Presents Chili Wonka, led by head cook Tim Basilica of Baton Rouge
- People's Choice Chili Award, The Grim Eaters, led by head cook George Ragsdale of Zachary
- People's Choice Salsa Award, The Grim Eaters, led by head cook George Ragsdale of Zachary
- Best Decorated Tent, Chili & The Bandit, representing Hancock Whitney Bank.