CLINTON — The Restore Louisiana program has identified only six parish homeowners affected by the August 2016 flood who are eligible to give up their property under a buyout program, East Feliciana Parish police jurors learned Monday.
Parish Manager Sonya Crowe said any of the flood-prone property purchased under the program will be granted to the Police Jury but the property must forever remain a "green space" without new development on the land.
Only the homeowners who signed up with Restore Louisiana before its deadline are eligible for the buyouts.
Restore Louisiana will pay up to $200,000 per property, Crowe said.
She said the jury must come up with a plan to make sure that any property purchased in a flood buyout will remain out of commerce.
Jury President Louis Kent said he knows of a constituent who wants to sell.
"She said she's tired of being flooded," Kent said, adding he will check to see if the constituent is one of the six people named by the federally funded, state-run program.
On another matter, the jury named Ronnie Jett to the parish Economic Development Commission as the jury's representative.
Kent said he can no longer represent the jury on the panel because its meetings conflict with the jury's second monthly meeting, which jurors voted to change from the third Tuesday to the third Monday.