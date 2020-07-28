Elizabeth “Betsy” Jones, of Clinton, became the first woman elected to a judgeship in the two-parish 20th Judicial District when she edged Sidney Picou Walker by 13 votes in 2014.
But in January, both seats will be held by women, as Jones reclaimed her Division A seat when no one qualified against her last week, and Walker likewise did not draw a challenger for the Division B seat now held by retiring Judge William Carmichael.
After the narrow loss to Jones six years ago, Walker served four years as the at-large member of the West Feliciana Parish Council. The St. Francisville resident also served on the West Feliciana Parish Police Jury in the 1980s and ’90s.
When qualifying for the Nov. 3 elections ended Friday, 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla also had won his fourth consecutive term without opposition.
But the district attorney's father, longtime St. Francisville Mayor Billy D’Aquilla won’t have his name on the ballot in the municipal elections this fall, deciding not to seek reelection after serving nine terms.
Billy D’Aquilla said he will be 80 in September.
“There comes a time to step down and turn it over to someone younger to let them try their ideas,” he said.
Billy D’Aquilla served three terms as a St. Francisville alderman before being elected mayor in 1984. By the year’s end, he will have served in public office for 48 years and six months. The extra six months came about when town officials elected to take advantage of a state law allowing municipal governments to move their elections from the spring to the fall.
Billy D’Aquilla said he has one more “big project” to complete before he exits the public stage, persuading voters to approve a half-cent sales tax in a Dec. 5 special election to fund an overhaul of the town’s sewer system.
Vying for the mayor’s job are Robert “Bobee” Leake, a former town alderman, and Susanne “Susie” Tully, who now serves on the board.
A D’Aquilla will be on St. Francisville voters’ ballots on Nov. 3, however, as Andy D’Aquilla, the mayor’s son and district attorney's brother, is one of six candidates running for the four aldermen’s seats in the town’s Election Section 2.
The other candidates are incumbents Abby Temple Cochran and Rucker Leake, along with Andy Green, Elbert “Butch” Jones Jr. and Al Lemoine.
A fifth seat will be held by incumbent Gigi Robertson, who qualified unopposed for the Election Section 1 post.
Also in West Feliciana Parish, James H. “Jim” Groody Jr. was reelected without opposition to the parishwide post of justice of the peace, but incumbent Constable Ronnie Bourgeois is opposed by Michael Dedon.
In East Feliciana Parish, two candidates are seeking a four-year term as mayor of Clinton: incumbent Mark Kemp and challenger DeQuincey Matthews.
Kemp was appointed mayor in December after embattled Mayor Lori Ann Bell resigned.
Eleven candidates are seeking the five seats on the Clinton Board of Aldermen, including incumbents Johnny Beauchamp, Bart Blackledge, Mary Dunaway, Darren Matthews and Kim Young.
Also in the race are Janice Bertrece, Bradley Chaney, Robert Flowers, Dayshawn Harris, Tommie J. King and Lisa Davis Washington.
Four people are running for the remainder of the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury term begun by long-time Juror Edward Brooks Sr., who died April 20. His widow, Queenola Brooks, is serving as an interim juror from District 2, but she did not seek election to the post.
The candidates are Dexter Armstead, Catherine Davis, Ronald Johnson and Willie “BJ” Sims.
Candidates for justices of the peace and constables all qualified without opposition.
The justice of the peace winners are Raymond D. Williams, District 1; Tanya Adams, District 2; Billy Yarbrough Jr., District 3; and John Shropshire, District 4.
The constable winners are Wes Creppel, District 1; Cliff Morris, District 2; James “Bubba” Bradham, District 3; and Marcy Thomas Robinson, District 4. All of the justice of the peace and constable candidates are incumbents except for Creppel, who will replace Tim Travis.
East Feliciana voters in the 5th Congressional District will choose among nine candidates for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, who is not seeking reelection.
Some East Feliciana voters are in the 6th Congressional District, where incumbent Garrett Graves faces three challengers.
All of West Feliciana Parish is in the 5th District.
Fourteen candidates are challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who is seeking his second term.