The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, from June 3-30:
June 3
Armstrong Jr., John: 32, 5638 Blackmore Road, Clinton; driving under suspension, no proof of insurance.
June 4
Ealy Jr., Jack: 46, 6817 Williams Drive, Wilson; attempted kidnapping, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license, no proof of insurance.
June 5
George, Lencia: 35, 8413 Raleigh St., Ethel; fugitive.
June 6
Wilkerson, Donald: 35, 11232 La. 68 Wilson; DWI fourth offense, driving under suspension, establishment of speed zones, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
June 7
Jones, Lakesha: 42, 6818 La. 68, Wilson; bank fraud, theft by fraud felony.
Jones, Terrell: 25, 7635 Anna Moore Lane, Ethel; bench warrant.
June 8
Mack, Edward: 49, 6429 Kinnon Lane, Ethel; DWI first offense.
Long, Scott: 36, 3108 Church St., Slaughter; domestic abuse battery.
June 9
White, Frederick: 27, 10449 Roosevelt St., Clinton; obstruction of public passages, resisting arrest.
Bonnecaze, Victor: 36, 35440 Old La. 16, Denham Springs; aggravated assault with firearm.
Alexander, Brandy: 36, unknown; driving on right side of the road, DWI first offense, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle with a suspended license.
Young, Brian: 46, 3937 La. 952, Jackson; bench warrant.
June 11
Harris, Fredrick: 50, 3167 Quiet Lane, Jackson; bench warrant.
June 13
Lewis Jr., Wardell: 31, 10441 Grant St., Clinton; maximum speed limit.
Howard II, Myrell: 31, unknown; reckless operation, aggravated flight from officer.
Zachary, Justin: 25, 2803 La. 957, Ethel; domestic abuse battery.
June 14
Holloway, Joshep: 46, unknown; purse snatching, aggravated flight from officer.
June 15
Ballaw, Kamen: 37, 8114 W. Lake Shore Drive, Clinton; aggravated assault with firearm.
Jackson, Marvell: 45, 2238 Motel Lane, Jackson; bench warrant.
Johnson, Harold: 69, 7083 River Road, Clinton; domestic abuse battery.
Gaines, Kenard: 22, 7913 John Turner Lane, Ethel; stalking.
June 16
Lawrence, Laura: 46, 2501 La. 63 W., Clinton; bench warrant, public intimidation, simple battery, simple assault, criminal mischief.
Whitehead, Richard: 57, 19099 La. 10 E., Clinton; bench warrant.
Garig, Jessie: 30, 4138 South St., Jackson; bench warrant.
June 18
Bailey, Morgan: 29, 3863 Christy Lane, Clinton; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle with suspended license, possession of heroin.
June 19
Free, Brandon: 30, 4144 La. 956, Ethel; second-degree battery.
Morgan, Stafford: 54, 5847 Deer Creek Lane, Ethel; illegal use of weapons.
Free, Kingston: 28, 3050 Market St., Jackson; second-degree battery.
Jackson, Terrance: 29, 2966 Farrington Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrant.
June 20
Flowers, Levy: 28, 11615 Clarence St., Clinton; aggravated battery.
Free, Kingston: 28, 3050 Market St., Jackson; second-degree battery, bench warrant.
Watson, Dana: 45, 8418 La. 67 Clinton; fugitive.
June 21
Whittington, Anthonie: 25, 2209 Violet St., Jackson; possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts, switched plates.
Wilkinson, Jeffrey: 36, 23222 Pony Drive, Zachary; fugitive
June 22
Guy, Elisa: 21, 14467 Hatcher Road, Clinton; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Lanns, Christian: 21, 7633 Smith Road, Clinton; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, criminal conspiracy, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Hanks, Tanya: 57, 63 Parks St., Greensburg; bench warrant.
June 23
Rossi, Jana: 35, 24773 Raven Drive, Denham Springs; DWI first offense, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
McNeely, Derrick: 43, 5830 La. 10, Jackson; fugitive.
June 24
Drake, Lamont: 40, 2826 North St., Jackson; DWI first offense, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving on right side of the road, reckless operation, safety belt use, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, resisting arrest.
June 25
Jordan, Robert: 19, 104 Hanson Circle, Haughton; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, contraband.
June 26
Matthews, Lavell: 37, 5382 Brown Road, Clinton; bench warrant.
June 27
Hobgood, Jeremy: 38, 3320 West Drive, Slaughter; bench warrant.
Franklin, Ernest: 24, 10420 Grant St., Clinton; aggravated assault with firearm, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal damage to property, violation of protective orders.
June 28
Montgomery, Robert: 37, 149 Howard Jackson Road, Slaughter; simple battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Singleton, Christopher: 42, 1433 Filmore St., Morgan City; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, indecent behavior with a juvenile, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
London, Kenneth: 60, 1511 La. 61, Jackson; possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs.
June 29
London, Jermaine: 23, 10881 Jefferson Lane, Wilson; resisting an officer, use of multiple beams, road lighting equipment, obstruction of justice, careless operation, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.
Adams, Dustin: 35, 4331 Richmond Drive, Ethel; probation warrant.
Anderson, Wesley: 36, 2810 La. 10, Jackson; sexual battery.
Jones, Verita Ann: 52, 5738 St. Gerard Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive.
June 30
York, Shadrika: 42, 1051 E. Flancher Road, Zachary; domestic abuse battery.
Hillar Jr., William: 34, 3143 Vernon Road, Zachary; possession of methamphetamine, prohibited acts.