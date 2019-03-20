Teeing it up in the Felicianas
Silliman opened its golf season March 11 with the Silliman Invitational, an 18-hole match against Central Private and Adams County Christian School. The Wildcats had the three low scorers with Bret Baker winning (two under par 70), Hastings Dawson placing second (par 72), and Bo Gilkinson taking third place.
The Wildcats, coached by Cole Permenter and Brad Schaffer, won the match and will be in action March 20 at Bowling Green. On his team’s performance, Permenter said, “I am very proud of our guys; they stay composed and never let up. It was fun to watch them play at such a high level. We will continue building and never be satisfied.”
West Feliciana High Coach Robb Odom was short-handed March 12 for a girls golf match at Beaver Creek against Zachary, St. John of Plaquemine, Parkview and University High. Sophomore Margaret Ann Lott had to swing for three as teammates Jenna Burke and Ruthie McCann were not available for competition on a beautiful spring day. Odom will have a full complement of Lady Saints the next time they compete at Beaver Creek on March 28.
The Saints boys team includes Daniel Field, James Daniel, Paul Opperman, Harrison Leake and Chris Gorman. At False River Country Club on March 14, Field finished third with a 46 over nine holes. The boys will next compete Thursday, March 21, at Copper Mill in Zachary.
Lamartiniere signs with Louisiana College
Saints senior baseball player Peyton Lamartiniere signed a scholarship offer March 8 to play baseball at Louisiana College in a ceremony held at West Feliciana High School. Coach Gannon Achord said, “Not only is Louisiana College getting a good baseball player, they are also getting a very good person.” Achord went on to comment on his positive impact on the baseball program during his four years and attributed his impact to “his parents for teaching him the right way to do things and instilling in him that blue-collar mindset.”
Lamartiniere was excited to continue his education and play baseball at Louisiana College. He thanked family coaches, teammates and administrators, and he said, “I am enjoying my senior season at West Fel and look forward to my new journey this fall as a wildcat at Louisiana College.”
Tennis anyone?
The West Feliciana girls tennis team is on a roll. The girls are 4-1 and have won two straight matches by a 4-0 score. The doubles team of Charlotte Elizabeth Harvey and Katlin Jones are undefeated. In their five matches this year they have not lost a single set. Winners for the girls March 13 were Rebekah Leming in singles, Harvey and Jones in doubles, Mary Field Leak and Mary Margaret Lindsey in doubles, and Natalie Wilson and Laura Lindsey in doubles. The boys picked up a victory over Lee Magnet with victories by the doubles teams of Brendan O’Brien and Aden LeDoux and Casey Well and Grant Rome.
Baseball and softball update
The Lady Saints softball team competed in the Brusly tournament March 15-16. The Lady Saints were on a two-game skid coming into the weekend but picked up three straight wins over Port Barre (7-6), E.D. White (7-6) and St. Thomas Aquinas (8-6).
Slaughter Community Charter competed in the Episcopal tournament and picked up a win over Tara (21-2) but lost to host Episcopal (4-7) on March 15.
Achord’s baseball team hosted its West Feliciana Tournament on March 15 and 16 and picked up a win over Scotlandville (11-1) and Runnels (10-9) on Friday and Scotlandville again Saturday (11-5). Slaughter Charter also competed in the West Feliciana tournament but was on the flip side with losses to Ascension Christian, Jewel Sumner and Scotlandville.
Red Stick Classic results
The East and West Feliciana boys and girls track teams competed March 15 at the Red Stick Classic at Zachary High School. The top placer for the East Feliciana girls was Jakaylon Wilson, who finished second in the long jump (16-3.75). Richard Davis was the top finisher for the Tigers boys with a fifth-place finish in the long jump (20-10).
Kam Jackson was the top finisher for the West Feliciana boys with a victory in the 100-meter run(10.94). Winners for the West Feliciana girls were Mathilde Fox-Smith in the 800-meter (2:29.35), Kelly Goff in the 3,200-meter (12:06.30), Kennedy London in the 100-meter hurdles (15.21) and Caitlyn Turner in the pole vault (8-00).