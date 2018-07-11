The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 28-July 4:
June 29
Swanson, Tyrell A.: 25, 8252 Governor Drive, Baton Rouge; maximum speed limit, simple possession of marijuana or synthetic marijuana.
June 30
Alexander, Nicholas R.: 21, 201 Porter Lane, Lafayette; negligent homicide, negligent injuring, limitation on passing bicycles.
Anthony, Christopher B.: 39, 8891 Peterson Road, St. Francisville; DWI fourth offense, improper lane usage, open container, resisting an officer.
Beauchamp, Josh W.: 29, 5832 La. 966, St. Francisville; DWI second offense, improper lane usage, open container.
Chandler, Bryce J.: 21, 18620 Cale Lane, French Settlement; speeding 82/65, simple possession of marijuana.
Russ, Early L.: 44, 9350 Kimberly Way, Baton Rouge; DWI first offense, head lamps.
July 2
Roach, Tyquincy V.: 24, 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; possession of Adderall, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance.
July 3
Brown, Louis A.: 46, 11585 N. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Dawson, Damon J.: 49, 4778 Camellia St., St. Francisville; disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property.
July 4
Knoll, Daniele M.: 42, 6515 Hanks Drive, Baton Rouge; speeding 84/55, driving under suspension, misrepresentation to an officer, fugitive from Avoyelles Parish, fugitive from St. Tammany Parish.
July 5
Sharp, Brian M.: 34, 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery.