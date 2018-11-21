The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 1-7:
Nov. 1
Reed, Willie: 48, 11022 La. 965, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 2
Cooley, Tyler C.: 26, 1106 Peach St., Vidalia, driving under suspension.
Jones, Earl L.: 56, 8858 Melinda Lee Lane, St. Francisville, aggravated second-degree battery.
Le, David N.: 33, 367 Avenue A, Westwego, fugitive – Lafourche Parish.
Nov. 3
Cooper, Melanie J.: 43, 1506 Oriole St., Bossier, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of distribution of Schedule I, introduction of contraband.
Payton, George C.: 45, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, speeding, driving while intoxicated.
Nov. 4
White, Dwight L.: 56, 10605 Minature Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Nov. 5
Dawes, Sarah A.: 38, 5765 Kleinpeter Road, Baton Rouge, expired drivers’ license, driving under suspension, fugitive – East Baton Rouge.
Scott, Edna T.: 35, 10226 Sligo Road, St. Francisville, second-degree battery.
Young, Brandon K.: 25, 10024 La. 421, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery, bench warrant – failure to secure registration and no proof of insurance.
Nov. 6
Adams, Madison S.: 27, 11046 S. Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville, violation of protective order.
Berry, Roderick M.: 36, 5658 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension for previous driving while intoxicated, open container, public intimidation.
Nov. 7
McDaniel, Maddison L.: 18, 11688 Island Road, St. Francisville, felony theft.
Waller, Paula L.: 46, 1188 Island Road, St. Francisville, felony theft.