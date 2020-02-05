At the conclusion of Sunday’s Super Bowl, we waved goodbye to football for the next 30 weeks. It may surprise you that the regular season for high school basketball is near its end as well.
With only a couple of weeks left in the season and the playoffs looming, teams like East Feliciana High School have gotten hot at just the right time.
The boys team of East Feliciana High is on a nine-game win streak, and it has won 10 out of the past 15 games. In this streak, the Tigers are outscoring opponents 547 to 409. Do some quick math, and you’ll realize that the boys have beaten each of their last nine opponents by an average of 15 points.
Looking even deeper into the win streak, you’ll discover that five out of those nine wins came in road games.
At deadline, the East Feliciana Tigers were set to play at Capitol High School on Tuesday. Each team has a win over the other, so the Tigers need to play well to keep their streak. On Friday , they will play at Cristo Rey High School of Baton Rouge. Despite both being on the road, recent history shows the East Feliciana boys basketball team should have no issue putting on some very strong performances in enemy territory.
The girls of East Feliciana played once last week, losing to Northeast High School. They will also have played Capitol High School by the time of publication, leaving a game against Centerville High School on Saturday to round out the week.
Elsewhere in the Felicianas, the Silliman Lady Wildcats picked up two straight wins on Jan 27-28. This week, they take on Brookhaven Academy on Feb. 4 and Oak Forest Academy on Feb. 6.
The Silliman boys started with a win last week, taking down Amite School Center in a very gritty defensive game. However, they would follow up that win with two losses, against Columbia Academy and Cathedral Unit School. This week, they will play on the same days as the girls and against the same opponents.
For West Feliciana High School, the boys basketball team had a good showing this past week, starting with a 53-40 win over Collegiate Baton Rouge on Jan. 28. However, they were unable to follow up on that, dropping a game to Central High School on Jan 31. Regardless, this team under the tutelage of coach Tyler Howsen seems to be improving with every game, both in victory and defeat.
The boys will be playing three games this week. The first is against Einstein Charter School of New Orleans on Feb. 4. On Thursday, Feb. 6, the Saints will face the Wolves of Loranger High School. On Saturday, they play Archbishop Rummel.
The West Feliciana girls basketball team also played Collegiate Baton Rouge on Jan. 28. They then suffered a very hard loss Jan. 31 at the hands of district powerhouse Madison Prep Academy. This week, they face Ayovelles High School on Feb. 4 and University Lab School on Feb. 7.